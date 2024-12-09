Palace‘s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United will be played on Sunday, 2nd February (14:00 GMT), with the hosts due to play in European competition the preceding midweek.
The Eagles will also host Everton on Saturday, 15th February (17:30), with the game set to be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.
Ticketing information for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
Palace's other February fixtures are unaffected by broadcast selections.
Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.
All times UK time (GMT).
Match details
Manchester United v Palace
- Sunday, 2nd February
- 14:00 GMT
- Old Trafford
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV
Palace v Everton
- Saturday, 15th February
- 17:30 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- Live in the UK on Sky Sports