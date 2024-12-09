Palace‘s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United will be played on Sunday, 2nd February (14:00 GMT), with the hosts due to play in European competition the preceding midweek.

The Eagles will also host Everton on Saturday, 15th February (17:30), with the game set to be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Ticketing information for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Palace's other February fixtures are unaffected by broadcast selections.

All times UK time (GMT).

