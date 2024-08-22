Laura Kaminski's Eagles will take on fellow WSL outfit Brighton & Hove Albion; Championship clubs Charlton Athletic, Newcastle United and Bristol City; as well as Dutch side ADO Den Haag, before their competitive season kicks off next month.

All games will be played behind closed doors due to facility restrictions, except for Palace’s match away at Bristol City.

That fixture is set to take place at 13:00 BST on Sunday, 1st September at Ashton Gate, with tickets available to purchase here and prices from as low as £2.50.

Moreover, Palace's friendly fixture against ADO Den Haag - which will take place on Thursday, 12th September at 17:30 BST - will be shown live on Palace TV, free-to-air for supporters to enjoy.

Palace’s first-ever Women’s Super League season will kick off away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 22nd September, with ticket details to be announced. You can find a full fixture list here.

Match Details

Supporters will be able to watch the following matches:

Bristol City v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 1st September

13:00 BST

Ashton Gate

Tickets available to purchase here

Crystal Palace v ADO Den Haag