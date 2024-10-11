The England international was in strong form throughout the month, beginning with an excellent display in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where he made six saves, including stunning stops to deny Noni Madueke and – in injury time – Nicolas Jackson.

Henderson also excelled against former club Manchester United at Selhurst Park – Palace’s first league clean sheet of the season – becoming the first goalkeeper to make seven saves and shut out the Red Devils in the Premier League since January 2020.

In doing so, Henderson prevented a xG (expected goals) total of 1.65, with his seven saves also being the joint-most the England international has ever made in a Premier League game – a display worthy of your Player of the Match award.