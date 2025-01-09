The centre-back returned to action last month after a lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury, and started all three of Palace's games, impressing against the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Republic of Ireland international duly celebrated her return to action with the announcement of her contract extension, signed in September, until 2026.

The TEN Player of the Month award is Nolan's second as an Eagle, having previously won it in January 2024. The versatile defender featured in all 22 of Palace’s league games last season, keeping nine clean sheets and chipping in with two goals.

"I'm delighted," Nolan said. "Thank you to the fans for voting me Player of the Month. I'm just delighted to be back on the pitch and helping the team as much as I can."

Nolan's performances in December earned the defender 40.5% of supporters' votes in the poll, with Indiah-Paige Riley winning 23.1% and Aimee Everett 17.1%.

You can see the full results of the supporter poll below!