Initially due to take place the preceding Saturday, the fixture will now kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday, 21st October, and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Palace’s other two Premier League fixtures in October will see them host Liverpool – on Saturday, 5th October (12:30 BST, subject to change) – and Tottenham Hotspur – on Sunday, 27th October (14:00 GMT) – at Selhurst Park respectively.

Ticketing information for all October fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

