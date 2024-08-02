The U18 Premier League South is the top level of U18 football for Category 1 clubs and it is regionalised into north and southern sections. Palace will play 24 games against 12 different sides, home and away.

Last season, Rob Quinn’s side recorded a sixth place finish in the league, but had standout campaigns in the cup tournaments: making the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup and the semi-final of the U18 Premier League Cup.

The young Eagles will begin their campaign with a trip to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, 17th August (KO: 11:00 BST) - a game Palace won 5-2 last season thanks to one of Zach Marsh’s six hat-tricks and goals from Tyler Whyte and Seb Williams.

Their first home game of the campaign is the following weekend on Saturday, 24th August (KO: 12:00 BST), as they welcome Southampton to Copers Cope. This was Palace’s opening fixture last season, which they won 5-0 with a Zach Marsh hat-trick and goals from Jesse Derry and David Obou.

On the final day of the campaign, Saturday, 3rd May, the young Eagles will face rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Copers Cope, while the away fixture is pencilled in for Saturday, 30th November.

Much like last season, a large portion of these games will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+. Further details of the fixtures selected for broadcast will be confirmed in due course. Click HERE for more information.

The full schedule is outlined below. Please note that fixture times are subject to change.