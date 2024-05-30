With 17 wins and over 80 goals scored across all competitions, Crystal Palace Under-18s enjoyed another solid campaign in the club’s fourth year as a Category 1 Academy - the highest standard for academies in the country.

Below is a month-by-month look back on how Rob Quinn’s side got on, with some exceptional results and record-breaking achievements…

August

A flying start (Southampton, Chelsea, Reading)

The young Eagles started the campaign in the best possible manner, by completely dispatching Southampton in a 5-0 triumph at Copers Cope.

David Obou opened Palace’s account in 2023/24, while Zach Marsh, the U18s Player of the Season in 2022/23, carried on where he left off, getting the first of six hat-tricks on the opening day.

There was also a new, yet familiar, name on the scoresheet - Jesse Derry, the son of former Palace captain Shaun Derry. A young scholar who would go on to form a formidable partnership with Marsh throughout the season.