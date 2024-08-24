Building on our partnership with the Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation, we are delighted to welcome ‘Phoenix’ – a young American Bald Eagle – to the club.

Four months old, Phoenix has been preparing to take on the role as the club’s official live mascot since her birth.

Costs for her upbringing, training and upkeep have been covered by the club, in support of the not-for-profit Wildlife Foundation.

Phoenix’s first official matchday is now set to be this Saturday (24th August) against West Ham United. She will be present in the Fanzone from 12:30 BST, with supporters able to take pictures with – and of – her before the game.

The eagle is our first official live mascot since Kayla, also cared for by Eagle Heights, who sadly passed away in the summer of 2020. Over a decade’s service, Kayla became a fan favourite for her pre-match flights around Selhurst Park.

While Phoenix is still young and in the early stages of acclimatising to the role – she is not yet able to fly on matchdays – it is hoped she will be comfortable enough to be present at the ground throughout this season and, eventually, make those iconic flights.