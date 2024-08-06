The Eagles’ opening game of the month – at home to Liverpool – will still take place on Saturday, 5th October, but the match has been moved to 12:30 BST for broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports.

Supporters should note, however, that if Liverpool are scheduled to play an away match in the UEFA Champions League the preceding Wednesday, this kick-off time will move to 20:00. The applicable Champions League draw will take place on Thursday, 29th August.

Palace’s other home game in October, at home to Tottenham Hotspur, will now take place at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 27th October.

This game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom, but has been moved due to the participation of Tottenham in the Europa League the preceding Thursday.

Palace’s other match in October, away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 19th October at 15:00 BST, is unaffected by the changes.

Ticketing information for all October fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 5th October

12:30 BST This fixture will be rescheduled to 20:00 if Liverpool are scheduled to play away in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday.

Selhurst Park

Live in the UK on TNT Sports

Palace v Tottenham Hotspur