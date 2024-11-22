When you’re planning for ‘the most wonderful time of the year’, and in order to plan the perfect festive event for colleagues, friends, family or more, make sure you book your shared or private party at the home of football in South London.

The perfect way to celebrate Christmas with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones, our Private Party packages are available for dates between Wednesday 11th December and Saturday 14th December inclusive. Prices start from £70 + VAT per person.

Alternatively, a shared party is the perfect way to enjoy the excitement of a big night alongside other guests, at lower costs (from £65 + VAT per person), with limited spaces remaining for the event on Friday, 13th December.

So whether you like to get the tinsel up early or you prefer waiting for the big day itself, there is plenty of time to get down to Selhurst Park.