Best of enemies
The two clubs share a history, never moreso than in 1985 when Charlton, still in financial difficulty and having narrowly survived a winding up order, were turfed out of their long-term home, The Valley.
A move to West Ham United fell through, before a last-minute solution: Charlton would be heading to Selhurst Park.
For fans, this was a shock. Palace and Charlton didn’t enjoy each other’s company at the best of times, and now the latter’s fans would be making the journey to Selhurst on a weekly basis.
Bizarrely, the Addicks thrived despite their fate. Promotion in 1986 to the First Division sparked a four-year stay in the top-flight, before relegation in 1990 – while Palace were en route to the FA Cup final and a future third place finish.