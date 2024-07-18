The opposition

Charlton are looking for a route back to the second tier of English football, after spending the last four years in League One and finishing last season in 16th place.

The appointment of Nathan Jones demonstrates that ambition, and seven new signings are looking to hit the ground running when the Football League gets back underway on 10th August, with the Addicks travelling to Wigan Athletic.

Jones took his players on a trip to Slovenia as part of their pre-season programme, beating Goztepe 3-1 in a friendly on the Austrian border, before returning to London and losing to Millwall behind closed doors.

Can they fare better against London opposition this time around?