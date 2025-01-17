Factfile

Manager: Graham Potter

Position: 13th

Nickname: The Hammers / Irons

Ground: London Stadium

Founded: 1895 (129 years ago)

What’s the story?

Fortune has hitherto been hiding for West Ham United this season, despite an impressive summer's recruitment in the transfer market.

Big-money signings including Palace Academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Premier League veteran Max Kilman; Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville; and Germany international forward Niclas Füllkrug – as well as eye-catching loanees Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler – saw many predict the Hammers to be strong contenders for European qualification once again this season.

Should that come to pass, however, it will not be under the charge of another of West Ham's summer arrivals. Head Coach Julen Lopetegui departed the club last week afte six wins – and nine defeats – in the opening 20 games of the season.