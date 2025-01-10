Factfile

Manager: Dave Challinor

Position: 7th (EFL League One)

Nickname: County / the Hatters

Ground: Edgeley Park

Founded: 1883 (142 years ago)

What’s the story?

Returning to the third tier of English football for the first time since the 2009/10 season, Stockport County have enjoyed an excellent start to life in League One.

This followed on from last season’s promotion as champions from League Two, where they lost just eight times all season. Despite fierce competition, the Hatters are enjoying another successful campaign, having got themselves in the promotion dogfight. After a strong first half of the season, they are just outside the play-off places at the turn of the year.

County reached the FA Cup third round after coming through ties against non-league Forest Green Rovers and Brackley Town.