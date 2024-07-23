Report: Palace smash five past Braintree in pre-season outing

Darren Powell named a large squad, similar to the draw against Dulwich Hamlet, with the aim of everyone involved gaining valuable match fitness ahead of the new campaign.<br> Palace started in the best way possible, opening the scoring in the seventh minute through Justin Devenny. The midfielder was in the right place to slot home from close range, after a mixup at the back from the Braintree defence saw the ball break to him.

Devenny then turned provider as Palace doubled the lead five minutes later, floating in a perfect corner for Ademola Ola-Adebomi to head in at the near-post.

The hosts didn’t test Jackson Izquierdo in the first-half, with their best attempts coming from a free-kick that was deflected out and a chance that was sliced wide by Trialist C.

Just before the interval, Mathurin added a third with a sensational strike from the edge of the box. Umeh was fouled in the build-up, with advantage being played, as the ball broke to Mathurin who rifled in with a precise strike.