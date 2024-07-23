Skip navigation

      Report: Palace smash five past Braintree in pre-season outing

      Crystal Palace Under-21s put in a five-star pre-season display, with a resounding win against National League side Braintree Town.

      Summary

      • Powell names a 23-man side with everyone intending to get minutes

      • 7: Devenny capitalises on a mistake inside the box and tucks home from close range

      • 12: Mola heads in a corner from Devenny

      • 24: Yellow in middle of park for Miranda

      • 40: Trialist C skews an effort wide for Braintree

      • 43: Mathurin scores a sensational 20-yard strike

      • HT: Braintree 0-3 Palace

      • 46: Izquierdo makes a point blank save to deny Trialist C

      • 49: He is called into action again to turn another shot behind

      • 58: Phillips adds a fourth with a well-taken finish

      • 76: Umolu’s effort inside the box is turned behind

      • 86: Derry rifles in a 20-yard stunner to cap off the scoring

      • FT: Braintree 0-5 Palace

      Darren Powell named a large squad, similar to the draw against Dulwich Hamlet, with the aim of everyone involved gaining valuable match fitness ahead of the new campaign.<br> Palace started in the best way possible, opening the scoring in the seventh minute through Justin Devenny. The midfielder was in the right place to slot home from close range, after a mixup at the back from the Braintree defence saw the ball break to him.

      Devenny then turned provider as Palace doubled the lead five minutes later, floating in a perfect corner for Ademola Ola-Adebomi to head in at the near-post.

      The hosts didn’t test Jackson Izquierdo in the first-half, with their best attempts coming from a free-kick that was deflected out and a chance that was sliced wide by Trialist C.

      Just before the interval, Mathurin added a third with a sensational strike from the edge of the box. Umeh was fouled in the build-up, with advantage being played, as the ball broke to Mathurin who rifled in with a precise strike.

      Braintree came out flying after the break, nearly scoring within the opening 10 seconds of the half, however Izquierdo was alert and made a point blank save to deny Trialist C’s volley.

      He was called into action again to turn another shot behind from Innih Effiong, as the hosts looked as though they'd found a foothold in the game.

      This wasn’t the case, as Killian Phillips added a fourth for Palace to quell Braintree’s momentum in the second-half. Malachi Boateng picked out Jesse Derry with a sweeping ball, and the winger slipped in Phillips who took it round the ‘keeper for an easy finish.

      After Phillips’ goal came six additional changes to compliment the four at half-time, giving way to an entirely new outfield compared to the one that started the game.

      Umolu stung the palms of Knightbridge in the Braintree goal with a quarter of an hour remaining in search of a fifth, which eventually came from Jesse Derry’s stunning 20-yard strike with four minutes remaining.

      The winger netted his first ever goal for the U21s and that rounded off a stunning win for Powell’s side ahead of their next pre-season game against QPR’s Development Squad on Saturday.

      Braintree: Knightbridge (GK), Trialist A, Langston, Annesley, Trialist B, Vennings, Blackwell, Miranda, Effiong, Cooper, Trialist C.

      Subs: Clampin, Roberts, Barnes, Reggie Lamb, Trialist D

      Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Nascimento (Grante, 62), Rodney (Browne, 62), Farquhar (Akinwale, 62), Jemide (Trialist, HT), Umeh (Marjoram, HT), Boateng (Mustapha, 62), Phillips (Reid, 62), Mathurin (Derry, HT), Ola-Adebomi (Umolu, 62), Devenny (Marsh, HT).

      Sub not used: Eastwood (GK).

