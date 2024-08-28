Skip navigation

      Report & Highlights: Young Eagles kick-off U18 PL Cup campaign in style

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U18
      3
      0
      Birmingham City U18

      Crystal Palace Under-18s got their U18 Premier League Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 triumph over Birmingham City thanks to goals from Jesse Derry, Benji Casey and Tyler Whyte.

      Summary

      • Five changes to the Palace side, with three debuts

      • 12: Mason smothers Betteka’s effort inside the six-yard box

      • 33: Derry puts Palace ahead with a well-taken finish

      • 38: Birmingham score, but it’s ruled out for offside

      • 44: Casey sees an effort saved by Warrington inside the box

      • 45+6: Betteka’s effort is tipped behind by Mason, Casey’s shot at the other end is saved

      • HT: Palace 1-0 Birmingham

      • 49: Casey doubles the lead for Palace straight after the break

      • 56: Osei comes off the bench and nearly scores with his first shot

      • 60: Birmingham’s Ahmed is shown a second yellow card

      • 74: Whyte nets a third for Palace with his first touch

      • 78: Osei sees a shot turned behind

      • FT: Palace 3-0 Birmingham

      U18 Premier League Cup Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Birmingham City

      Following on from Jesse Derry’s sensational overhead kick volley against Southampton, which secured a first point in the league for Crystal Palace Under-18s, attention turned to the

      Rob Quinn made five changes to his side, handing debuts to new scholars Dean Benamar, Jasper Judd and Jack Mason. Joshua Muwana and Matteo Dashi also returned to the side.

      Marcus Hill, Freddie Cowin, Tyler Whyte, George King and David Obou all missed out with the game being three days after the draw with the Saints.

      After a delayed start, the young Eagles were under early pressure as Birmingham City created the first chance of the game. Zaid Betteka was in space inside the six-yard box, but ‘keeper Mason made himself big to smother the shot.

      The game burst into life after half an hour, with Jesse Derry netting his fourth goal in three games. The winger picked up a pass from Benamar on the edge of the box, took a touch and drilled it low and hard into the bottom corner.

      The visitors responded five minutes later, with a well-struck effort from Briar Bateman, though it was ruled out for offside.

      As the first-half headed into stoppage time, Benji Casey saw two efforts saved by Ty Warrington inside the box. Betteka had the best chance for the visitors, though Mason was equal to it.

      After the break Casey got his name on the scoresheet. A well-worked move down the right, including a neat turn from Jasper Judd, saw the ball find Casey - who finished with ease through the legs of the ‘keeper.

      The visitors were then reduced to 10 men on the hour-mark, as Yusuf Ahmed was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Benamar. Their misery was compounded 15 minutes later as Tyler Whyte rounded off the scoring.

      Coming on as a substitute, he lined up in attack as Benamar floated in a free-kick. It was nodded on by Charlie Walker-Smith and Whyte reacted fastest to prod it past Warrington.

      A fourth looked on the cards with Jerome Osei and Enrique Lameiras going close, but three goals were enough to secure all three points for Quinn’s side in their opening game of Group G.

      They will face Liverpool and Arsenal in the two remaining games in the group, but their attention returns to league action on Saturday as they travel to Bearwood Park to face Reading.

      Palace: Mason (GK), Walker-Smith, Benamar, Adams-Collman (Osei, 54), Muwana, Somade (Whyte, 73), Judd, Williams, Casey (Danaher, 54), Dashi, Derry (Lameiras, 63).

      Sub not used: Hill (GK).

      Birmingham: Warrington (GK), Sanders, Thompson-Jones, Burell, Quirk, Ahmed, Maddox, Wynne, Bateman, Betteka, Ugorsi.

      Subs not used: Martin-Moore, Terenowicz (GK), Aurelien, McCusker, Brannigan.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News