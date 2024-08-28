Report & Highlights: Young Eagles kick-off U18 PL Cup campaign in style

Following on from Jesse Derry’s sensational overhead kick volley against Southampton, which secured a first point in the league for Crystal Palace Under-18s, attention turned to the

Rob Quinn made five changes to his side, handing debuts to new scholars Dean Benamar, Jasper Judd and Jack Mason. Joshua Muwana and Matteo Dashi also returned to the side.

Marcus Hill, Freddie Cowin, Tyler Whyte, George King and David Obou all missed out with the game being three days after the draw with the Saints.

After a delayed start, the young Eagles were under early pressure as Birmingham City created the first chance of the game. Zaid Betteka was in space inside the six-yard box, but ‘keeper Mason made himself big to smother the shot.

The game burst into life after half an hour, with Jesse Derry netting his fourth goal in three games. The winger picked up a pass from Benamar on the edge of the box, took a touch and drilled it low and hard into the bottom corner.