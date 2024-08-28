Report & Highlights: Young Eagles kick-off U18 PL Cup campaign in style

Summary
Five changes to the Palace side, with three debuts
12: Mason smothers Betteka’s effort inside the six-yard box
33: Derry puts Palace ahead with a well-taken finish
38: Birmingham score, but it’s ruled out for offside
44: Casey sees an effort saved by Warrington inside the box
45+6: Betteka’s effort is tipped behind by Mason, Casey’s shot at the other end is saved
HT: Palace 1-0 Birmingham
49: Casey doubles the lead for Palace straight after the break
56: Osei comes off the bench and nearly scores with his first shot
60: Birmingham’s Ahmed is shown a second yellow card
74: Whyte nets a third for Palace with his first touch
78: Osei sees a shot turned behind
FT: Palace 3-0 Birmingham