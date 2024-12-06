Report & Highlights: Valiant Palace knocked out of FA Youth Cup by holders City

Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace Under-18s fell in the third round of the FA Youth Cup, after a strong performance in the pouring rain at the JOIE stadium.

      • Jemide and Derry in starting XI in place of Somade and Casey

      • 4: Derry’s free-kick on the edge of the box is just over the bar

      • 8: Benamar’s effort is deflected out

      • 10: Derry spins his marker and has a go from the byline, but it’s saved

      • 11: Heskey forces Hill into a save down the other end

      • 21: Derry has a speculative effort from the half-way line that the ‘keeper stops

      • 31: Hill makes two good stops to deny McAidoo in quick succession

      • 43: City’s Mukasa’s side footed effort is easily dealt collected by Hill

      • HT: City 0-0 Palace

      • 46: Henry’s chance is smothered early on by Hudson

      • 49: Hill makes a flying stop to deny Mukasa

      • 53: Heskey’s effort from distance is easily dealt with by Hill

      • 61: Palace work it well from a corner, but can't capitalise

      • 69: Derry sees a shot blocked, City go down the other end and Warhurst’s effort is saved by Hill

      • 82 - GOAL: Batty puts City ahead

      • FT: City 1-0 Palace

      After recording a convincing 2-0 win away at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s began their FA Youth Cup campaign with a tough trip to the reigning champions Manchester City.

      Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which faced Brighton, with Mofe Jemide coming into the defence and Jesse Derry in attack. Sean Somade and Benji Casey dropped to the bench.

      Palace got off to a fantastic start, pressing from the front and putting the holders under a lot of pressure. Captain Seb Williams was brought down by Femi Fapetu on the edge of the box two minutes in and Derry stepped up for a 20-yard free-kick.

      His effort was just over the bar, leaving City ‘keeper Max Hudson stranded. Two more chances followed in the opening 10 minutes, Dean Benamar saw a shot deflected out following a well-worked move, while Derry’s effort from a narrow angle was spurred away.

      City went straight down the other end after Derry’s effort, where Reigan Heskey tested Marcus Hill in the Palace goal for the first time.

      Chances were spread out for either side as the half went on. Derry’s speculative effort from the halfway line was collected by Hudson, while Ryan McAidoo forced Hill into back-to-back saves from two quickfire chances.

      The rain intensified as the half went on. Divine Mukasa mustered the final attempt of the half with a tame side footed effort that was easily dealt with by Hill.

      Palace started the second-half much like how they started the first: on the front foot. Benemar won the ball high up the pitch within seconds of the restart and it broke to Henry, however Hudson reacted quickly to smother any attempt on goal.

      Hill was called into action to make a flying save to deny a long-range effort from Mukasa, while also reacting well to save Heskey’s attempt.

      With 20 minutes remaining, Derry saw a shot blocked after a good ball in from Danaher, straight down the other end Hill managed to make a strong save to deny Matthew Warhurst’s effort on a breakaway.

      There were just over eight minutes remaining when Palace’s hearts were broken. Second-half substitute Dan Batty managed to work some space inside the box and pick out the bottom left corner, past an outstretched hand from Hill.

      The young Eagles pushed for an equaliser in the time that remained, but it wasn’t to be. Their FA Youth Cup journey ended at the first hurdle at the hands of the holders.

      A valiant effort nonetheless, though the side will now focus their attention on finishing as high up the U18 Premier League South as possible.

      City: Hudson, Henderson-Hall (Headly, 72), Noble, Mfuni, Braithwaite, Fapetu, McAidoo (Fletcher, 87), Gorman (Batty, 67), Warhurst, Mukasa, R. Heskey.

      Subs not used: Grigg (GK), T. Samba, Miles, Courtman.

      Palace: Hill (GK), King, Benamar, Walker-Smith, Jemide, Danaher (Casey, 83), Whyte, Adams-Collman, Henry (Drakes-Thomas, 88), Williams, Derry.

      Subs not used: Mason (GK), Okoli, Osei, Cowin, Somade.

