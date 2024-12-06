Report & Highlights: Valiant Palace knocked out of FA Youth Cup by holders City

Summary
Jemide and Derry in starting XI in place of Somade and Casey
4: Derry’s free-kick on the edge of the box is just over the bar
8: Benamar’s effort is deflected out
10: Derry spins his marker and has a go from the byline, but it’s saved
11: Heskey forces Hill into a save down the other end
21: Derry has a speculative effort from the half-way line that the ‘keeper stops
31: Hill makes two good stops to deny McAidoo in quick succession
43: City’s Mukasa’s side footed effort is easily dealt collected by Hill
HT: City 0-0 Palace
46: Henry’s chance is smothered early on by Hudson
49: Hill makes a flying stop to deny Mukasa
53: Heskey’s effort from distance is easily dealt with by Hill
61: Palace work it well from a corner, but can't capitalise
69: Derry sees a shot blocked, City go down the other end and Warhurst’s effort is saved by Hill
82 - GOAL: Batty puts City ahead
FT: City 1-0 Palace