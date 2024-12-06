Report & Highlights: Valiant Palace knocked out of FA Youth Cup by holders City

After recording a convincing 2-0 win away at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace Under-18s began their FA Youth Cup campaign with a tough trip to the reigning champions Manchester City.

Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which faced Brighton, with Mofe Jemide coming into the defence and Jesse Derry in attack. Sean Somade and Benji Casey dropped to the bench.

Palace got off to a fantastic start, pressing from the front and putting the holders under a lot of pressure. Captain Seb Williams was brought down by Femi Fapetu on the edge of the box two minutes in and Derry stepped up for a 20-yard free-kick.

His effort was just over the bar, leaving City ‘keeper Max Hudson stranded. Two more chances followed in the opening 10 minutes, Dean Benamar saw a shot deflected out following a well-worked move, while Derry’s effort from a narrow angle was spurred away.