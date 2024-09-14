Report: Resilient Palace fight back to beat 10-man Norwich

Summary
-
Quinn makes three changes to side which won before the international break
-
9: Casey scores, but it’s ruled out for offside
-
16: Derry has a free-kick narrowly tipped over the bar
-
29: Hill makes a good save to deny Daley
-
33: Norwich take the lead from the spot via Sealey
-
38: Casey levels for Palace after heading in a corner
-
45+3: Norwich’s Rowland is shown a second yellow card
-
HT: Palace 1-1 Norwich
-
56: Judd puts Palace ahead with a well-taken finish
-
60: Derry rifles in a third for Palace on the hour-mark
-
The second-half is stop-start with multiple subs and play being broken up by fouls
-
85: Oligbo pulls one back for Norwich with a free-kick in off the bar
-
90+4: Adams-Collman secures all three points for Palace
-
FT: Palace 4-2 Norwich