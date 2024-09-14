Skip navigation

      Report: Resilient Palace fight back to beat 10-man Norwich

      Crystal Palace Under-18s recorded their third straight win in a row across all competitions after coming back from a goal down to defeat Norwich City 4-2 at Copers Cope. Goals from Benjamin Casey, Jesse Derry, Jasper Judd and Kai-Reece Adams-Collman secured the points for the young Eagles.

      Summary

      • Quinn makes three changes to side which won before the international break

      • 9: Casey scores, but it’s ruled out for offside

      • 16: Derry has a free-kick narrowly tipped over the bar

      • 29: Hill makes a good save to deny Daley

      • 33: Norwich take the lead from the spot via Sealey

      • 38: Casey levels for Palace after heading in a corner

      • 45+3: Norwich’s Rowland is shown a second yellow card

      • HT: Palace 1-1 Norwich

      • 56: Judd puts Palace ahead with a well-taken finish

      • 60: Derry rifles in a third for Palace on the hour-mark

      • The second-half is stop-start with multiple subs and play being broken up by fouls

      • 85: Oligbo pulls one back for Norwich with a free-kick in off the bar

      • 90+4: Adams-Collman secures all three points for Palace

      • FT: Palace 4-2 Norwich

      Two weeks on from the 3-0 triumph away at Reading, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers cope.

      Rob Quinn made three changes to the side which won at Bearwood Park; with Marcus Hill, Joshua Muwana and Enrique Lameiras returning in place of Billy Eastwood, Sean Somade and David Obou.

      Lameiras was making his first start of the season, after four appearances off the bench, and Zack Henry was also included in the matchday squad for the first time in over a year after overcoming a lengthy injury.

      Palace nearly took the lead early on through Benjamin Casey, as the forward was played in by Matteo Dashi, but his effort was ruled out for a narrow offside.

      The in-form Jesse Derry, who recently won the August Goal of the Month Award, saw his free-kick a quarter of an hour in from about 20-yards out just tipped behind by the Trialist goalkeeper in the Norwich goal.

      Norwich had their chances as the half went on and managed to take the lead from the spot through La’Sean Sealey. He stepped up from 12-yards and sent Hill the wrong way, shortly after he made a good save to deny the visitors.

      Palace were not behind for long, as Casey managed to head in an equaliser five minutes later. He rose highest to head Freddie Cowin’s corner in off post and just over the line despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts to keep it out.

      The sides looked as though they would head into the break level, and they duly did, however Sonny Rowland was shown a second yellow card after bringing Derry down on a breakaway.

      After the interval, Palace looked to make their man advantage count and they did just that 10 minutes into the half. Jasper Judd, who came off the bench at half-time, worked it well off both feet to beat his man and finished on his left-foot inside the box.

      Just four minutes later, on the hour-mark, Derry got his customary goal with a well-taken finish. He cut inside, beat his man and rifled home an unstoppable effort past the ‘keeper.

      As the half went on the game was broken up by fouls and substitutions for both sides, with neither creating a clear-cut chance. With just over five minutes remaining, Norwich managed to pull one back.

      Finlay Oligbo clattered in a free-kick off the crossbar, giving the Canaries a sense of hope in the little time that remained.

      Their hopes were dashed, as Kai-Reece Adams-Collman notched a fourth in stoppage time. Norwich sent everyone up for one last corner, including the goalkeeper, and Adams-Collman latched onto the clearance and eventually found the back of the net while holding off the recovering defenders.

      His goal sealed all three points for the young Eagles and also confirmed a third straight win in all competitions. Quinn’s side now move up to sixth place in the U18 Premier League South, three points off top spot.

      Palace: Hill (GK), Whyte (Judd, HT), Cowin, Walker-Smith, Muwana, King, Lameiras (Henry, 27), Williams, Casey, Dashi (Adams-Collman, 63), Derry.

      Subs: Mason (GK), Osei.

      Norwich: Trialist (GK), Okpiabhele, Oligbo, Adelusi, Owen, Rowland, Mundle, Chilvers, Sealy, Daley, Valencia-Gomez.

      Subs: Keita, Corke, Ofori-Manteaw, Madu, Northover.

