Report: Resilient Palace fight back to beat 10-man Norwich

Two weeks on from the 3-0 triumph away at Reading, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers cope.

Rob Quinn made three changes to the side which won at Bearwood Park; with Marcus Hill, Joshua Muwana and Enrique Lameiras returning in place of Billy Eastwood, Sean Somade and David Obou.

Lameiras was making his first start of the season, after four appearances off the bench, and Zack Henry was also included in the matchday squad for the first time in over a year after overcoming a lengthy injury.

Palace nearly took the lead early on through Benjamin Casey, as the forward was played in by Matteo Dashi, but his effort was ruled out for a narrow offside.

The in-form Jesse Derry, who recently won the August Goal of the Month Award, saw his free-kick a quarter of an hour in from about 20-yards out just tipped behind by the Trialist goalkeeper in the Norwich goal.