Report: Liverpool comeback stuns Palace in PL Cup group

Summary
-
Two changes to the side which faced Villa
-
6: Walker-Smith heads Palace ahead
-
18: Derry doubles the lead from the spot
-
23: Liverpool pull one back through Sonni-Lambe
-
36: Lonmeni equalises for Liverpool
-
39: Liverpool take the lead via Ahmed
-
45: Somade gets a crucial block to deny Liverpool from getting another
-
HT: Palace 2-3 Liverpool
-
47: Henry has a chance to level early on that goes narrowly wide
-
54: Hill saves Sonni-Lambe’s penalty
-
61: Bradshaw adds a fourth for Liverpool
-
69: Osei sees a show saved by Hall
-
74: Bradshaw rounds off the scoring with his second and Liverpool’s fifth
-
FT: Palace 2-5 Liverpool