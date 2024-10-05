Report: Liverpool comeback stuns Palace in PL Cup group

Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on home soil, after the defeat to Aston Villa in the West Midlands, welcoming Liverpool to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which lost to Villa, with Benjamin Casey and Matteo Dashi returning to the side in place of Jerome Osei and Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.

The Eagles got off to the perfect start, taking the lead early on in the game. Charlie Walker-Smith reacted quickest to get on the end of a wide free-kick that was floated in by Freddie Cowin.

The defender found himself in space to finish on his right foot, registering his first goal of the campaign and Cowin’s fifth assist.

Just over 10 minutes later, the lead was doubled as Jesse Derry notched his ninth goal of the campaign from the spot. Casey was brought down inside the box and the in-form Derry stepped up from 12-yards to convert, sending goalkeeper Bailey Hall the wrong way.