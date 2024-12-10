Report: Palace return to winning ways in triumph over Anderlecht

Almost two weeks on from their narrow defeat to Newcastle on the road, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in Premier League International Cup action as they welcomed RSC Anderlecht Futures to the VBS Community Stadium.

First-team defender Chadi Riad returned to action for the first time in over three months, after sustaining an injury against Norwich City in the EFL Cup back in August.

He was one of four changes in total, with Caleb Kporha, Asher Agbinone and Dylan Reid also returning in place of Luke Browne, Joe Sheridan, Jadan Raymond and Jemiah Umolu.

Anderlecht came into this game at the bottom of Group D, but they were off to a flying start in the opening quarter of an hour - firing wide early on and hitting the post after a well delivered corner.

Palace had chances of their own, with Zach Marsh seeing a shot across the face of goal parried behind and the returning Reid firing narrowly over the bar from 25-yards out.