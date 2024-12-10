Report: Palace return to winning ways in triumph over Anderlecht

Summary
Riad returns from injury to start in defence amidst four changes
1: Anderlecht start well and get a deflected shot that goes wide
7: Derry scuffs a shot after linking up well with Cardines
16: Anderlecht hit the post from a corner
23: Reid’s effort from distance is narrowly over the bar
28 - GOAL: Marsh puts Palace ahead from the spot
30 - GOAL: Jemide doubles the lead two minutes later
31: Agbinone almost gets a third straight after the restart
35: Derry backheels it into Cardines who almost gets a third for Palace
37 - GOAL: Van de Ven pulls one back for Anderlecht
40: Jemide makes a good block to stop de Corte
HT: Palace 2-1 Anderlecht
Chances are few and far between at the start of the second-half
70: Browne does well to block a goalbound Anderlecht effort
72: Marsh cuts it back to Umolu in the box who fires narrowly wide
83: Rodney nearly catches the goalkeeper off his line
84: Umolu hits the post and Derry goes close to adding a third
90+5 - GOAL: Umolu wraps it up with his 12th of the season
FT: Palace 3-1 Anderlecht