Report: Late Devenny winner sees Palace beat Forest

Forest started to grow back into the game in the 25 minutes that remained, enjoying more of the ball and starting to create chances of their own. A flurry of corners saw Louie Moulden called into action as he tipped one over the bar that looked like it was creeping in.
An equaliser for the visitors eventually came from a corner. An initial ball into the box fell to Joe Gardner and the striker’s shot cannoned back off the crossbar and unfortunately deflected off of Grehan on the line.
Palace displayed great morale and character to not falter after the Forest equaliser and pushed on for all three points. The winner eventually came with two minutes of normal time remaining.
Kporha floated a ball into the box that Forest couldn’t properly clear. Nascimento’s effort was blocked and it fell perfectly for captain Justin Devenny to curl home a great finish low and hard into the corner past Bott.
Devenny’s goal saw five minutes of time added on, but the Eagles managed to see off any hopes of another Forest equaliser. The result means Powell’s side move up to 10th in the Premier League 2, ahead of the big clash against Brighton on Saturday.
Palace: Moulden (GK), Kporha, Browne, Grehan, Jemide, Rodney, Nascimento, Devenny, Umolu, Mustapha, Marsh (Gibbard, 90).
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Grante, Austin, Akinwale.
Forest: Bott (GK), Da Silva Moreira (Hammond, 88), Powell, Thompson, Abbott, Perry (Berry, 73), Sinclair, McAdam, Gardner (Anijsko, 88), Nadin (Brown, 66), Perkins.
Sub not used: Griffiths (GK).