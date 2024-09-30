Report: Late Devenny winner sees Palace beat Forest

After successfully beating the first-team side of Gillingham in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on home soil as they welcomed Nottingham Forest U21s to the VBS Community Stadium.

There were three changes to the side which won at Priestfield, with Seán Grehan, Adler Nascimento and Zach Marsh returning to the starting XI in place of Rob Holding, Franco Umeh and Asher Agbinone.

Hindolo Mustapha had Palace’s best chance early on, with a shot from 25-yards out, but it was seen all the way by Aaron Bott in the Forest goal.

The half, under tricky conditions in the wind and rain, went on with little-to-no chances for either side. Mustapha had another shot saved, while Marsh also saw his effort on the turn saved while under pressure from the Forest defence.

The visitor’s best chance of the half came through Kyle McAdam, though the midfielder skewed his effort wide on the edge of the box after a strong Forest breakaway.