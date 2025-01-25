Report: Point apiece as Spurs hold Palace at Copers Cope

Summary
-
Three changes to the side that beat Leicester City last weekend
-
3: The visitors get the first chance of the game
-
11: GOAL- Williams opens the scoring with a spectacular strike from range.
-
23: King comes close with two successive chances
-
37: Osei’s effort whistles past the wrong side of the post
-
42: Feeney’s strike can’t find its way through a swarm of Palace defenders.
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Spurs
-
53:** GOAL- Lehane equalises from the spot
-
58: Williams puts an effort just wide of the post
-
64: Williams’ free kick hits the crossbar
-
75: Spurs pile on the pressure, but Palace hold firm
FT: Palace 1-1 Spurs