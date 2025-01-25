Report: Point apiece as Spurs hold Palace at Copers Cope

After beating Leicester City 2-1 away from home last weekend to go top of the U18 Premier League South, Crystal Palace Under 18s were back at home to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Three changes were made to the side with Jerome Osei, Jacob Fasida and Euan Danaher all returning to the starting XI while Jasper Judd, Chuks Okoli and Zack Henry dropped to the bench.

It was the visitors who started on the front foot, with Ronny Moncur’s left-footed shot going wide of the post early on.

After a difficult opening few minutes, Palace started to move the ball around nicely which caused problems for the Spurs defence - Joel Drakes-Thomas on the right-hand side brilliantly beat his man, before putting a chipped cross into the box for Benji Casey who saw his shot at a tight angle saved.