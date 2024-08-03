Skip navigation

      Report: Larne win Jeff Hughes Testimonial in second-half comeback

      Match reports

      After going in two goals to the good at the break, Crystal Palace Under-21s were undone by a second-half Larne comeback in the Jeff Hughes Testimonial.

      Summary

      • Powell names a strong side to face the reigning NIFL Premiership champions

      • 2: Larne come close to opening the scoring, but Nascimento puts Palace ahead

      • 11: Izquierdo makes a good double save to deny Larne

      • 14: Reid doubles the lead for Palace

      • 16: He almost gets a second goal immediately

      • 20: Graham fires narrowly wide for Larne

      • 26: Ryan hits the side-netting on the volley for Larne

      • 38: Derry has a free-kick from about 25-yards out saved

      • 43: Izquierdo prevents Bonis from scoring before the break

      • HT: Larne 0-2 Palace

      • 47: Izquierdo makes a great save inside the box to deny Thomson

      • 53: Bolger pulls one back for Larne from a corner

      • 62: Larne level with a stunning Ryan free-kick

      • 63: Grante makes a critical block to stop Larne taking the lead

      • 76: Larne eventually take the lead after Thomson’s shot deflects in

      • 88: Umolu nearly sneaks in an equaliser right before full-time

      • FT: Larne 3-2 Palace

      • Larne win the Jeff Hughes Testimonial

      Palace’s U21s were hosted by Northern Ireland outfit Larne FC for the testimonial of former player Jeff Hughes.

      Hughes started his career at Larne and previously played for Palace back in 2007/08. He made over 100 appearances in two spells for Larne, captaining the side as they won their first ever Irish Premiership title in 2022/23.

      The hosts nearly got off to the perfect start in the opening couple of minutes with a two v one chance early on, but Craig Farquhar - who was returning to his former club - recovered just in time to force Lee Bonis into a tame effort.

      Palace worked it straight down the other end after that effort and a switch of play into Adler Nascimento saw him race into the box, take a touch round the ‘keeper and finish at a narrow angle.

      From one end to another, the Eagles turned a situation of desperation into one of elation as they took an early lead in Northern Ireland. Larne weren’t going to rest on their laurels and played up to the occasion creating a flurry of chances.

      Jackson Izquierdo pulled off a solid double-save to Dylan Sloan and Andy Ryan 10 minutes in, before Dylan Reid doubled the lead for Palace a quarter of an hour in.

      Excellent footwork from Hindolo Mustapha saw him work the ball into the box and then pick out Reid who was unmarked to finish with ease into the far corner.

      The Scot almost had a second in a matter of minutes after Rohan Ferguson in the Larne goal inadvertently played it straight back out to him, but the shot-stopper recovered in time to parry away the effort.

      Larne grew into the half as it wore on, with Sean Graham firing narrowly wide of the mark after cutting in on his left foot, while Andy Ryan hit the side netting on the half-volley.

      Izquierdo pulled off a solid stop to deny Bonis scoring right at the end of the half, and then had to do the same to deny Joe Thomson after the restart. He spread himself well for the first, while reacting brilliantly to stop the deflected second.

      Larne pulled one back from a corner in the 53rd minute, as Cian Bolger rose highest to head home for the Northern Irish side.

      Inver Park then erupted once more just past the hour-mark, with Ryan scoring an inch-perfect free-kick, which went in off the crossbar, from about 25-yards out to level the scores.

      Momentum swung in Larne’s favour after the second, and a vital block from Jake Grante to deny Sloan stopped them from taking the lead a minute after levelling.

      The hosts did eventually take the lead with 15 minutes remaining, as Thomson saw his strike on the edge of the box deflect in.

      An effort from Jemiah Umolu late on wasn’t enough for Palace, as Larne held on to emerge victorious in the Jeff Hughes Testimonial.

      Attention now turns to the U21s' final pre-season game away at Leatherhead on Tuesday evening - tickets are still available from just £3, click HERE for more info.

      Larne: Ferguson (GK), S. Graham, Cosgrove, Hughes, Donnelly, Randall, Gallagher, Sloan, McKendry, Ryan, Bonis.

      Subs: D. Graham, Brown, Cowan, Bolger, Want, Glynn, Devlin, Altintop, Thomson, Smith, O’Neill, Lusty, McAlister.

      Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Francis (Grante, HT), Farquhar (Trialist, 52), Browne, Cardines, Reid, Phillips (Akinwale, 61), Nascimento, Derry, Mustapha (Umolu, HT), Marsh.

      Sub not used: Eastwood (GK).

