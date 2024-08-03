Report: Larne win Jeff Hughes Testimonial in second-half comeback

Palace’s U21s were hosted by Northern Ireland outfit Larne FC for the testimonial of former player Jeff Hughes.

Hughes started his career at Larne and previously played for Palace back in 2007/08. He made over 100 appearances in two spells for Larne, captaining the side as they won their first ever Irish Premiership title in 2022/23.

The hosts nearly got off to the perfect start in the opening couple of minutes with a two v one chance early on, but Craig Farquhar - who was returning to his former club - recovered just in time to force Lee Bonis into a tame effort.

Palace worked it straight down the other end after that effort and a switch of play into Adler Nascimento saw him race into the box, take a touch round the ‘keeper and finish at a narrow angle.

From one end to another, the Eagles turned a situation of desperation into one of elation as they took an early lead in Northern Ireland. Larne weren’t going to rest on their laurels and played up to the occasion creating a flurry of chances.

Jackson Izquierdo pulled off a solid double-save to Dylan Sloan and Andy Ryan 10 minutes in, before Dylan Reid doubled the lead for Palace a quarter of an hour in.