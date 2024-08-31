Report & Highlights: Derry free-kick double defeats the Royals

Summary
-
Quinn makes five changes to the side that beat Birmingham in the cup
-
15: Palace threaten from set pieces early on, but no clear attempt on goal
-
20: King heads Palace ahead
-
37: Palace come close to doubling the lead via Whyte and Derry
-
40: Derry scores from a free-kick about 20-yards out
-
HT: Reading 0-2 Palace
-
60: Obou hits the side netting after a great Dashi ball
-
64: Derry fires in another free-kick off the post for the third goal
-
68: Obou has an effort cleared off the line
-
73: Williams’ effort is tipped behind
-
86: Derry’s attempt for a hat-trick is blocked on the line
-
FT: Reading 0-3 Palace