Report & Highlights: Derry free-kick double defeats the Royals

Just three days on from their 3-0 triumph over Birmingham City in the Under 18 Premier League Cup, Crystal Palace U18s were on the road once more as they travelled to face Reading.

Rob Quinn made five changes to the side which won against the Blues on Wednesday, with Billy Eastwood, George King, Tyler Whyte, Freddie Cowin and David Obou returning to the squad in place of Jack Mason, Dean Benamar, Kai-Reece Adams-Collman, Jasper Judd and Joshua Muwana.

The young Eagles were on top early on, threatening from set pieces before eventually finding the breakthrough in the 20th minute via a George King header.

The centre-back rose highest to guide the ball into the far corner, over the head of Josh Welland in the Reading goal.