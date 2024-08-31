Skip navigation

      Report & Highlights: Derry free-kick double defeats the Royals

      Match reports
      Reading U18
      0
      3
      Crystal Palace U18
      King 20'
      Derry 40' 64'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s recorded their first win in the league this season at Bearwood Park against Reading, thanks to goals from George King and a free-kick brace from Jesse Derry.

      Summary

      • Quinn makes five changes to the side that beat Birmingham in the cup

      • 15: Palace threaten from set pieces early on, but no clear attempt on goal

      • 20: King heads Palace ahead

      • 37: Palace come close to doubling the lead via Whyte and Derry

      • 40: Derry scores from a free-kick about 20-yards out

      • HT: Reading 0-2 Palace

      • 60: Obou hits the side netting after a great Dashi ball

      • 64: Derry fires in another free-kick off the post for the third goal

      • 68: Obou has an effort cleared off the line

      • 73: Williams’ effort is tipped behind

      • 86: Derry’s attempt for a hat-trick is blocked on the line

      • FT: Reading 0-3 Palace

      U18 Match Highlights: Reading 0-3 Crystal Palace

      Just three days on from their 3-0 triumph over Birmingham City in the Under 18 Premier League Cup, Crystal Palace U18s were on the road once more as they travelled to face Reading.

      Rob Quinn made five changes to the side which won against the Blues on Wednesday, with Billy Eastwood, George King, Tyler Whyte, Freddie Cowin and David Obou returning to the squad in place of Jack Mason, Dean Benamar, Kai-Reece Adams-Collman, Jasper Judd and Joshua Muwana.

      The young Eagles were on top early on, threatening from set pieces before eventually finding the breakthrough in the 20th minute via a George King header.

      The centre-back rose highest to guide the ball into the far corner, over the head of Josh Welland in the Reading goal.

      Palace’s second game just five minutes before the break, through the in-form Jesse Derry. He netted his fifth goal of the season with a well-taken free-kick that beat Welland despite the ‘keeper getting hands to it.

      After the interval, Obou nearly netted Palace’s third after latching onto a great ball from Matteo Dashi, though the forward just rippled the side netting. He was continuing in the U18s with special dispensation from the Premier League on his return from injury.

      Just past the hour-mark, Derry got his brace and Palace’s third with another well-taken free-kick. This time it cannoned in off the post from about 20-yards out.

      A fourth looked on the cards as the half went on, with Obou seeing an effort cleared off the line and captain Seb Williams also seeing his shot from distance tipped behind.

      Derry also came close to getting a hat-trick late on, though he also saw his shot cleared off the line.

      The full-time whistle went after four minutes of time added on, solidifying all three points for Quinn’s side. They move up to sixth in the table at this early stage, three points off top spot.

      Reading: Welland (GK), Trialist, Irish, Beacroft, Duah, Harrison, Jones, Howard (Fuller-Thompson, 72), George (Agyekum, 60), Nour (Bowdery, 72), St. Louis (Martin-Grant, 87).

      Sub not used: Pullinger (GK).

      Palace: Eastwood (GK), King, Somade, Walker-Smith, Whyte (Adams-Collman, 80), Williams, Dashi (Lameiras, 71), Cowin, Derry, Casey (Osei, 71), Obou (Muwana, 80).

      Sub not used: Hill (GK).

      Related News

      Related News

      More News