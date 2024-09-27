Tickets for both matches are priced as Category B (four purchasable per supporter).
Sales Phases
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Monday, 30th September: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders
- Thursday, 3rd October: Season Ticket holders and all Members
Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.
How to Resell
If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make either of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.
Match Details
Fulham (H):
- Saturday, 9th November
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Newcastle United (H):
- Saturday, 30th November
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park