Tickets for both matches are priced as Category B (four purchasable per supporter).

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 30th September: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders Thursday, 3rd October: Season Ticket holders and all Members

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

How to Resell

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make either of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match Details

Fulham (H):

Saturday, 9th November

15:00 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Newcastle United (H):