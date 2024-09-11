Speaking to Palace TV, Everett discussed new signings, the progress the team has made, as well as the prospect of facing Tottenham and Chelsea.

Palace Women have signed 11 players so far this summer, as head coach Laura Kaminski looks to shape her squad for the club’s first season in the WSL.

Everett said: “The new girls that have come in have been a great addition to the squad, every single one of them. It's been really good to get to know them all.

“With my role, it's obviously important to make sure that everyone that comes in feels a part of the club and buys into our culture.

“I think all of the new girls have settled in great, they are all very different and that's what we like. We all add different things to the group.”