Having won a historic Women’s Championship title earlier this year, Laura Kaminski’s Eagles are set to embark on Palace's first campaign in the top-flight, beginning away at Spurs - who play at Brisbane Road – on the opening weekend.
2024/25 Women's Season Ticket holders enjoy a priority booking window as one of a number of benefits included with their package.
Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
- Sunday, 22nd September
- 14:00
- Women's Super League
- Brisbane Road
Ticket Details
All tickets for this fixture will be Print at Home, and will be sent to the lead booker on Thursday, 19th September.
If you are a supporter with access requirements, please purchase tickets in the normal way, and then contact our Disability Liaison Officer at dlo@cpfc.co.uk with any requirements; we will pass these on to Spurs.