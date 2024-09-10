Having won a historic Women’s Championship title earlier this year, Laura Kaminski’s Eagles are set to embark on Palace's first campaign in the top-flight, beginning away at Spurs - who play at Brisbane Road – on the opening weekend.

2024/25 Women's Season Ticket holders enjoy a priority booking window as one of a number of benefits included with their package.

Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sunday, 22nd September

14:00

Women's Super League

Brisbane Road

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be Print at Home, and will be sent to the lead booker on Thursday, 19th September.

If you are a supporter with access requirements, please purchase tickets in the normal way, and then contact our Disability Liaison Officer at dlo@cpfc.co.uk with any requirements; we will pass these on to Spurs.