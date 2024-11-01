From 12:30
Turnstiles open and you'll be able to take your seat.
Special-edition Women’s Matchday programmes will be available for £1.50 from vendors outside the ground, and at the Selhurst Park club shop and refreshment kiosks.
But please do note: these are only available as stocks last, so make sure you get hold of yours early to avoid missing out.
14:00
Kick-off – and another huge match for Palace Women at Selhurst Park!
There will be plenty of activity in and around the stadium as kick-off draws near, as well as at the half-time break – so keep your eyes peeled!
Full-time
After the final whistle, Palace Women will hopefully be celebrating a memorable result.
Please note that, due to league and safety regulations, the full squad will not be able to stay behind after the final whistle to sign autographs. A small number of players, however, may come across to greet supporters.
Thank you for your fantastic support!
Are tickets still available?
Yes! Prices for the match can be seen below:
General Admission seats:
- Adults: £12
- Under-16s: £5
- Family Ticket (includes two Adult tickets, two junior tickets): £25
- Apply discount code CPFCWFAMILY at checkout
Directors Box seats:
- Adults: £25
- Juniors: £15
- Optional 'build your own Sunday Roast' purchasable at additional cost in the Malcolm Allison Lounge.