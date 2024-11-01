From 12:30

Turnstiles open and you'll be able to take your seat.

Special-edition Women’s Matchday programmes will be available for £1.50 from vendors outside the ground, and at the Selhurst Park club shop and refreshment kiosks.

But please do note: these are only available as stocks last, so make sure you get hold of yours early to avoid missing out.

14:00

Kick-off – and another huge match for Palace Women at Selhurst Park!

There will be plenty of activity in and around the stadium as kick-off draws near, as well as at the half-time break – so keep your eyes peeled!

Full-time

After the final whistle, Palace Women will hopefully be celebrating a memorable result.

Please note that, due to league and safety regulations, the full squad will not be able to stay behind after the final whistle to sign autographs. A small number of players, however, may come across to greet supporters.

Thank you for your fantastic support!

Are tickets still available?

Yes! Prices for the match can be seen below:

General Admission seats:

Adults: £12 £11 with Restricted View

Under-16s: £5 £4 with Restricted View

Family Ticket (includes two Adult tickets, two junior tickets): £25 Apply discount code CPFCWFAMILY at checkout



Directors Box seats: