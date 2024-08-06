The highly experienced Denmark international’s career has encompassed a range of clubs and successes – including a league and cup double in Denmark with Brøndby, and a Women’s Super League title with Arsenal in 2019.

She has now put pen to paper on a deal with Palace, who themselves are coming off the back of their best-ever season, winning the Women’s Championship and earning promotion to the top-flight for the very first time – with Season Tickets on general sale now.

“I'm super, super happy,” Veje told Palace TV, in her first interview with the club. “I have been in contact with Crystal Palace for a while now, so finally I'm here – and it's great!

“Obviously they just got promoted and it sounded really interesting with all the investment they want to make in this team, so I really fancied that, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I feel it's a very good project with all the facilities, and you can tell the club really want to invest in this Women's team, so for me it's important to come in and feel valuable.

“The pitches are great, the team is going to be great… so you can really tell that they want to support the team, and I think the way Women's football has developed, it deserves the recognition.

“The stadium, the facilities… it's just amazing, and you can really see that they want to help the Women's team to do even better, and do well in the league.

“I think it's going to be a very, very interesting season.”