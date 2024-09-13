Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: "We’re really excited to have Katie join us at Crystal Palace.

“She’s got great experience and knows how to find the back of the net, so we can’t wait to see what she brings to the team this season."

Stengel said: "It's been a whirlwind, I'm very excited to be here.

"I loved the WSL when I was playing in England, so I’m just happy to be back and to get an opportunity."

