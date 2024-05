Palace not only broke their record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season (netting 57 times), but obliterated their record tally in a top-flight campaign, previously set back in 1992 (with 53).

So much has come in this most recent run: in the last 35 days of the season Palace beat five teams who have competed in Europe this season (Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa), and beat them well by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Jean-Philippe Mateta became the first man since Yannick Bolasie in April 2015 to score a Premier League hat-trick for the club – a first-ever home Premier League in Palace's history (and first in the top-flight since Mike Flanagan's in October 1980).

It was also Mateta's second hat-trick this season, after netting three times away at Plymouth Argyle back in August.

Three goals took Mateta’s personal tally for the season to 19, the highest of any player since Palace were promoted back in 2013 – but he is just one cog in a lethal attacking set-up.