Palace's 2024 Wrapped: The best games, goals & moments

Greatest games

We’re going to start with an element of recency bias – but it somehow feels justified...

Sunday, 15th December: Palace seeking a first win in seven matches against Brighton & Hove Albion, who had made a strong start to the campaign.

What ensued was a superb counter-attacking performance from the Eagles, who defended wonderfully throughout – and whose offence was lit up by the unplayable Ismaïla Sarr.

Not only was our eventual 3-1 win Brighton's first home league defeat under Fabian Hurzeler, but it was also our biggest win over our rivals since a 3-0 win in December 2012.

Go on then – let’s watch it again…