Some 13 new players have arrived in South London ahead of the start of the Women's Super League campaign, namely goalkeepers Milla-Maj Majasaari and Shae Yañez; defenders Brooke Aspin, Jorja Fox, Katrine Veje and Lily Woodham; midfielders My Cato, Mille Gejl, Josie Green and Lexi Potter; and forwards Poppy Pritchard, Indiah-Paige Riley, Katie Stengel and Ashleigh Weerden, all of whom have also linked up with Palace ahead of our first-ever WSL campaign.

Those players have added to the talented promotion-winning squad who, last season, made club history by winning our place in the top-flight for the first time in club history.

Whether you're a long-time supporter or just getting to know the team, this is your chance to connect with the players who will proudly represent Crystal Palace Women – watch the video above to get to know them better!

Palace kick off a historic campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the match – which will take place at Brisbane Road – kicking off at 14:00 BST.

If you cannot make it to Brisbane Road, the game will be broadcast live and free on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK.

Match Details