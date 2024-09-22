Get to know the Crystal Palace Women’s squad in our “Meet the Players” series.
Some 13 new players have arrived in South London ahead of the start of the Women's Super League campaign, namely goalkeepers Milla-Maj Majasaari and Shae Yañez; defenders Brooke Aspin, Jorja Fox, Katrine Veje and Lily Woodham; midfielders My Cato, Mille Gejl, Josie Green and Lexi Potter; and forwards Poppy Pritchard, Indiah-Paige Riley, Katie Stengel and Ashleigh Weerden, all of whom have also linked up with Palace ahead of our first-ever WSL campaign.
Those players have added to the talented promotion-winning squad who, last season, made club history by winning our place in the top-flight for the first time in club history.
Whether you're a long-time supporter or just getting to know the team, this is your chance to connect with the players who will proudly represent Crystal Palace Women – watch the video above to get to know them better!
Palace kick off a historic campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the match – which will take place at Brisbane Road – kicking off at 14:00 BST.
If you cannot make it to Brisbane Road, the game will be broadcast live and free on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK.
Don't miss a kick
- Be there for Palace Women's historic first home matches with our bundle deal
- Don't miss a game; Women's Season Tickets for 24/25 available now
- See our 2024/25 WSL fixture list here
Match Details
- Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
- Women's Super League
- Sunday, 22nd September, 14:00 BST
- Brisbane Road
- Find out how to watch and follow here.