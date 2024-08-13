Ahead of their inaugural Women's Super League campaign, set to kick off in late September, Laura Kaminski’s side are Salt Lake City, Utah for a week-long training camp at the Utah Royals’ state-of-the-art facilities.

The trip will culminate in an exciting match against the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team – Palace Women's first-ever overseas opponents – on Friday 16th August, kicking off at 19:00 MDT (local time) at the 20,000-capacity America First Field.

Tickets are now on sale for the game, with prices ranging from between $20-57 depending on seat location.

Before then, however, the Eagles are putting in the hard yards in preparation for the game, with plenty of new faces on show including Katrine Veje, Shae Yañez, Indiah-Paige Riley and Ashleigh Weerden.

Check out the best snaps of the tour so far below!