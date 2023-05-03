Seeking to build on last season’s record-breaking fourth-place finish in the Women’s Championship, a long-term project plan was put in place to afford the Eagles’ additions time to settle into new surroundings and a new style of play.

That they have continued to remain competitive in the upper echelons of the table while doing so is of great credit to Palace’s players, staff and supporters, providing a promising platform for future seasons ahead.

A second consecutive top-five finish was secured on the final day of the season, following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic – and, as a result, was one to celebrate. Here’s how Palace Women achieved it.

August: Eagles off to a flier

The 2022/23 season got off to a brilliant start for Palace, as they took to the road to face London City Lionesses at Princes Park Stadium.

No fewer than eight players made their Palace debuts in the game, but the team came together superbly to repel their hosts as Issy Sibley’s second-half strike sealed all three points.