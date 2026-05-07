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UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2
1
Shakhtar Donetsk
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Synerise Arena Kraków
Shakhtar Donetsk
(A)
1
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Artemio Franchi
Fiorentina
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
3
0
WIN
Fiorentina
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
AEK Arena
AEK Larnaca
(A)
1
2
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
0
DRAW
AEK Larnaca
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
0
WIN
Zrinjski Mostar
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Bijeli Brijeg Stadium
Zrinjski Mostar
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
2
DRAW
KuPS
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Tallaght Stadium
Shelbourne
(A)
0
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Stade de la Meinau
Strasbourg
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
3
1
WIN
AZ
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
1
LOSS
AEK Larnaca
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
UEFA Conference League
//
Motor Lublin Arena
Dynamo Kyiv
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre