The match will be played behind-closed-doors due to facility restrictions – but will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on Palace TV for fans to enjoy!

To watch, you need only register and login to your Palace account to watch!

Click here to watch the match – and more – on Palace TV.

Palace's first-ever Women's Super League season will being away at Tottenham on Sunday, 22nd September (14:00 BST), before our first-ever WSL home game – against Chelsea on Friday, 27th September (19:30), underneath the Selhurst Park lights.

Tickets for our first two home games – against Chelsea at Selhurst, and then Brighton & Hove Albion at the VBS Community Stadium – are on sale, with a 25% off bundle deal which includes both fixtures.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v ADO Den Haag

Thursday, 12th September

17:30 BST

Live on Palace TV (Free-to-air; fans will be unable to attend in person)

