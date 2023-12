The late late show

Is there anything better than a late goal? Limbs in the stands, pints up in the air, spilled cups of tea at home... it’s all good stuff.

Palace netted a fair few in 2023, from the less familiar (Joel Ward at Craven Cottage), to the ones that gave us hope (Jordan Ayew's half-volley against Tottenham), to the more dramatic (Michael Olise’s stunning free-kick against Manchester United, which won Premier League Goal of the Month, club Goal of the Season, and secured a 1-1 draw).