Played in South London, the run-out proved a valuable exercise for an Eagles side only days into their preparations for the new campaign, which will kick off competitively away to Brentford on Sunday, 18th August.

Before then, Palace will play pre-season fixtures against Charlton Athletic on Friday, 19th July (12:00 BST) and against Crawley (Saturday, 27th July, 12:30 BST), before heading to the United States to take on Wolves and West Ham in Annapolis and Tampa respectively. All four games will be shown on Palace TV+.

The Eagles will conclude their 2024/25 preparations at home to FC Nantes on Sunday, 11th August (15:00), with tickets for that game now on sale.

