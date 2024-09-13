At just 18 years old, forward Pritchard is an England youth international who has already scored an impressive 13 goals in 13 appearances for the England Under-19s.

The versatile forward managed to find the net inside 15 minutes of her England U19s debut last year as the Young Lionesses beat Denmark 5-0.

Pritchard came through the academy of Women’s Championship club Durham WFC, where she made 22 appearances and scored two goals.

Her impressive performances for Durham caught the eye of many clubs in the Women’s Super League, and in January 2024, Pritchard signed for Manchester City on a three-year deal. She now joins Palace to continue her promising development within WSL football.

Pritchard becomes Palace Women’s 12th signing of the summer, joining Brooke Aspin, Lexi Potter, Josie Green, Milla-Maj Majasaari, Jorja Fox, Ashleigh Weerden, Katrine Veje, Shae Yañez and Indiah-Paige Riley, ahead of our first season in the WSL.