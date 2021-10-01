Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • Under-23
  • Premier League 2 - Division 1
  • 21/22
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    Crystal Palace U23
    Crystal Palace U23
    43
    Tottenham Hotspur U23
    Tottenham Hotspur U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    West Ham United U23(A)
    West Ham United U23
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    Manchester City U23(A)
    Manchester City U23
    42
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    Leicester City U23(A)
    Leicester City U23
    16
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    31
    WIN
    Everton U23(H)
    Everton U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    Arsenal U23(A)
    Arsenal U23
    42
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 1

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    13
    LOSS
    Leeds United U23(H)
    Leeds United U23