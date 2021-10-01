Skip navigation
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Crystal Palace U23
4
3
Tottenham Hotspur U23
Premier League 2 - Division 1
West Ham United U23
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Manchester City U23
(A)
4
2
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Leicester City U23
(A)
1
6
WIN
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
3
1
WIN
Everton U23
(H)
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Arsenal U23
(A)
4
2
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Premier League 2 - Division 1
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
1
3
LOSS
Leeds United U23
(H)
